Man fired shots, threatened police and others after crash, records show

An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a gun and threatening to harm police and others after a car crash.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Memphis Police responded to an accident call at Chuck Avenue and Goodlett Street.

Two adults and a young boy were in a Nissan Titan when it hit a Chevrolet Impala, according to an affidavit.

The people inside the Impala demanded payment for damages to their vehicle.

When police arrived, two people from the Impala had been arguing with the occupants of the other car, according to the affidavit.

Two other men walked to the accident scene and also began arguing with them.

According to the affidavit, officers attempted to take a crash report, but the occupants of the Impala refused.

They left in the Impala while the other two men walked away.

Police said they made threats to harm officers and the people in the Nissan before they left.

A few minutes later, police heard three shots fired as bullets whizzed past their heads, records show. Officers took cover but did not return fire.

The Impala returned to the scene. Two men were detained near the car, and Roderick Johnson was detained just south of the Impala’s location.

A woman who witnessed the shooting said that as people were leaving the accident, two men walked back toward the Wingood apartments.

She said she heard a man asked “Where is the gun?” before he fired a black handgun toward officers and the people in the Nissan, records show.

One of the men told police that he and Johnson were walking away from the crash toward the apartments.

He said Johnson asked where the gun was inside a Ford Fusion glove box, according to the affidavit.

The man said he gave his weapon to Johnson but did not see him shoot it.

An officer’s body camera showed a man who was identified as Johnson.

He’s charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

