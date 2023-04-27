Man fired upon, chased down after making a wrong turn in Oconee County

A 72-year-old Oxford man came to Watkinsville recently and decided to visit the historic Elder Mill Covered Bridge. Instead, he encountered a hostile gunman.

“I go to Watkinsville once a month to see the doctor and then have lunch and oftentimes I go back home. I had heard about the bridge. It was a beautiful day. I just had my car tuned up and I was enjoying myself,” he said Wednesday.

He traveled south on Georgia Highway 15 that afternoon of April 12 to find the bridge, but mistakenly turned onto Piney Woods Lane, which was the wrong road to reach the bridge.

“I went down the dirt road and it looked like it was going nowhere. I didn’t see an outlet,” he said.

The retired mechanic and newspaper delivery man, who asked his name not be used, said he stopped and backed into a driveway to leave.

“As I was pulling out, he shot,” the man recalled about hearing the gunfire.

At that point, the man said he quickly drove back to Highway 15, and made a right turn. Then realized he was going the wrong way, so he turned around to go back north. The suspect in the shooting then drove out the side road and blocked him on the highway, he said.

The man said he drove around the offender, but the man pursued again and blocked him again on the highway. Then the Oxford man said he drove around him again then pulled onto Cedar Road, not realizing it was a dead-end road. He came to a stop.

The offender “came sliding in there. He jumped out hollering and cussing,” said the man, who uses a wheelchair.

“He was totally consumed like a rabid dog. He was hollering and red faced,” the man recalled. “Think about it, he blocked me three times on a state highway in traffic.

"He was cussing and he said, 'You stop (expletive) when I say stop,'" the victim recalled.

“I’m glad I wasn’t armed,” the man said. “But I am armed when I leave the house today. I won’t go no further with that.”

The suspect for some reason stopped his irate behavior and drove off, but the man said he then called for help. Four Oconee County sheriff’s deputies responded.

“I felt safe,” he said about their arrival. “I can’t say enough how nice the (deputies) were.”

Deputies arrested the 68-year-old suspect on a charge of reckless conduct. The suspect told the deputies he shot his gun into the ground, according to the report.

“The reason I pressed charges, I wasn’t worried about me, I was thinking of other folks. This guy needs to be separated from his weapons," the victim said.

A sheriff’s deputy also noted in the incident report that the suspect was arrested for a similar crime in 2020, where he fired a gun due to someone turning around on his property.

The crimes are an echo of two other shooting cases that have attracted national attention this month.

In early April, a 20-year-old woman was killed in upstate New York when she and her friends took a wrong turn onto a man’s property. The property owner shot at the car and killed the young woman, according to the Associated Press.

Then on April 15, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida man fired a gun at a vehicle in a rural area where a teenager and his girlfriend made a wrong turn onto the man’s property. Neither teen was hit by the gunfire, although their car was hit twice, according to the AP reports.

The victim in the Oconee County case said this incident shows an important issue in gun ownership.

“I’ve always owned guns,” he said. “I don’t know the answer, but there are people out there who legally own guns and damn sure shouldn’t have them.”

