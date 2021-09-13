Man fired into vehicle during U.S. 19 road rage incident, police say

TARPON SPRINGS — Shots were fired into a vehicle on U.S. 19 during a road rage incident Sunday afternoon, one of the drivers involved told Tarpon Springs police.

The incident began when the driver of a Cadillac CTS cut off another driver on two occasions between 2 and 2:15 p.m. The first came near the intersection of East Lake and Keystone roads, the second at Keystone’s intersection with U.S. 19, according to police.

Shots from a handgun were fired from the Cadillac shortly after both drivers turned onto U.S. 19 near the intersection with Cypress Street, police said.

There was damage to the rear passenger side of the victim’s vehicle “consistent with firearm projectiles,” police said.

The Cadillac was described as champagne or green with a Mississippi plate, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Andrew Warwick at (727) 938-2849 or (727) 937-6151.