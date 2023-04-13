Man who fired at wife, child in Cd'A sentenced to prison

Apr. 12—A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 15 years in prison for shooting at his wife and 3-year-old child last summer in Coeur d'Alene.

A jury in January found Keenon Keyes guilty of felony aggravated assault and felony injury to a child, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office news release. After the trial, Keyes admitted to deadly weapon and persistent violator enhancements, and pleaded guilty to felony unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

Keyes confronted his wife outside their home on Aug. 12 with an AR-15 sitting on his lap. Keyes was upset with his wife because she wanted to move out due to his physical abuse and addiction to alcohol and controlled substances, the prosecutor's office said. Earlier that day, Keyes threatened he would shoot her dead if she stepped foot inside the house.

The woman took off in her vehicle and returned with their 3-year-old son. Still upset, Keyes showed her he had a pistol.

She took off running with their 3-year-old, and Keyes fired multiple rounds toward her , striking her vehicle and sending one bullet through the windshield. Another bullet struck a neighbor's house.

The couple's two other minor children were in the house and heard the gunshots. The woman fled and called police.

Keyes was arrested and told police he should have shot it out with officers so they could have killed him, according to the prosecutor's office.

Judge Richard Christensen's sentence allows Keyes to be eligible for parole after three years.

Keyes has been in custody for about eight months, meaning he will become eligible for parole in less than 2 1/2 years. Keyes' criminal history includes DUI, assault and theft.