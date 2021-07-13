Man fires at deputies, fatally shoots himself in standoff, Pasco sheriff says

DADE CITY — A man fired at deputies during a two-hour standoff and then fatally shot himself, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were trying to locate the man about 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 52 and Smith Road to arrest him on outstanding warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two deputies asked the man to come out of a home peacefully. After about 10 minutes, the man fired shots at the deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man continued to fire as the deputies sought cover. One of the deputies returned fire.

For about two hours, the man spoke with deputies and refused to come out of the home while periodically firing more shots, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man then shot himself and died at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

The Sheriff’s Office released a 2½ minute body camera video that deputies shows the moment the man first opened fire as a deputy wearing the camera sat in his patrol sport utility vehicle. The video shows the deputy returning fire and taking cover behind the SUV.

“Shots came out the window toward my vehicle. We’ve returned fire,” the deputy can be heard saying into his radio.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the man or the deputies involved in the incident.