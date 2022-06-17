Man fires at Fairfield County deputies, fatally shoots himself after vehicle pursuit

SUGAR GROVE — A man led Fairfield County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle pursuit around 10 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 33 south of Lancaster and fired several shots at them before crashing his vehicle and then fatally shooting himself.

Sheriff Alex Lape said his office is withholding the man's name pending notification of kin.

The man fired .45-caliber rounds at the two deputies but did not hit them and they were not injured. Three rounds did strike their cruiser, however.

Lape said the deputies ran the license plates of the man's vehicle and came back with a warrant with a caution, making it a felony stop. The man was wanted for a probation violation.

"They then initiated a traffic stop and went up and made contact with the driver," Lape said. "The driver was acting somewhat suspicious. The individual then fled from the scene of that traffic stop and they returned to their patrol car and followed him south."

The man crashed his vehicle at U.S. 33 and Sharp Road and exited the vehicle and was hiding in the woods.

"As they (deputies) started to exit their vehicle he opened fire on them and struck our patrol vehicle three times," Lape said. "They were not injured and returned to the positions of protective cover and held that position until additional help could arrive on scene."

He said deputies did not return fire. The man shot out the driver's side glass on the cruiser and hit the center area of the door along with hitting driver's side door frame.

The Columbus Police Department and Ohio Highway Patrol sent helicopters and the sheriff's drone team also responded.

"Through the search with the use of a drone and the helicopters we were able to determine his location (several hours later)," Lape said. "And when they actually engaged him at that location they discovered that he had succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Police Department and Berne Township Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The incident comes just days after the state legally allowed for permitless carry of a firearm.

"This also kind of dovetails with the other conversation we're having," Lape said. "Law abiding people aren't going to behave in that fashion. These are the folks that we're concerned with that will behave in that fashion."

