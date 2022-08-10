Man fires gun into air after asking group of people if they are state employees, police say

Police are looking for a person of interest related to an early morning shooting Wednesday in Sioux Falls.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at the 1400 block of Jessica Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls, according to Sam Clemens, a spokesperson for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

One person in a tan pickup truck pulled up next to a vehicle with construction license plates, Clemens said. The suspect asked a group of people outside of the vehicle if they were state employees. They said they were not.

The suspect then fired a single shot from a shotgun into the air, Clemens said, before driving off.

Police were unable to find a shell from the firearm, Clemens said.

Clemens said it's unclear why the suspect was looking for state employees.

Police are still investigating and are currently looking for the tan pickup. A make and model of the vehicle would be released shortly after briefing, Clemens said.

