Man fires gun outside Millington Walmart, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he fired a gun outside a Walmart in Millington.

Brian Williamson, 49, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and public intoxication.

Witnesses told Millington Police that they saw a man fire a single shot in the air near the grocery entrance. One witness said the suspect was also yelling and stumbling and put a black revolver in a jacket pocket.

When officers arrived at the store, they said Williamson was standing near the grocery doors and appeared unsteady on his feet.

They said Williamson tried to walk away and refused commands to stop and take his hands out of his pockets. Police said they were able to take Williamson into custody and found a loaded handgun in the pocket of his jacket.

The incident was one of two shots-fired calls outside area stores over the weekend.

Shots fired at Olive Branch Kroger parking lot

Sunday afternoon, the Olive Branch Police Department responded to a call about gunfire at the Kroger in the 7400 block of Goodman Road.

Police said a man and a juvenile were involved in an altercation on the lot, and a relative of the juvenile arrived on the scene and tried to break it up.

They said the relative of the juvenile was the one who fired a gun, but no one was injured.

Williamson’s bond was set at $7,500. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.

