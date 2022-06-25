Man fires gun at random car in Lynnwood and carjacks woman

A man was arrested in Lynnwood after firing a gun at a car and carjacking the woman inside, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

At about 2:40 p.m. on June 24, police say a man stopped his recreation vehicle in the parking lot of Lamps Plus at 3611 196th Street Southwest.

Police say the man wandered into traffic waving a gun.

He then fired at least three shots into a red Honda Insight being driven by a woman in her 20s.

The man then opened her car door and dragged her out into the street.

He jumped inside her car and drove westbound on Highway 99.

The man, described as white or Hispanic with long brown hair in his 20s or 30s, was not wearing a shirt.

The woman was uninjured.

The man was eventually arrested by Seattle police and is now in custody.

The stolen car was also located.