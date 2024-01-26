Man fires gun in south Sacramento residential neighborhood before barricading in home

The Sacramento police officers arrested a man Friday accused of shooting at a person wielding a bat in a south Sacramento residential neighborhood before barricading himself in a home.

A victim called 911 dispatchers just before 1:30 a.m. to report two people who left a home, one carrying a bat and another with a gun in the 7500 block of Amherst Street.

A man fired at least one shot that didn’t hit anyone in the Meadowview neighborhood, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman with the Sacramento Police Department.

The 28-year-old suspect fled into a home and police began to negotiate his surrender for about two hours, Gamble said. He was arrested and faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge. He’s held on $75,000 bail.