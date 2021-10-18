Man fires gun at vehicle in road rage incident, Nashua police claim

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Oct. 18—A Nashua man is accused of firing a gun at a car during a road rage incident in the Gate City on Sunday.

Nashua police responding to a report of a road rage incident in the area of West Hollis and Palm streets around 7:10 p.m. Sunday determined a man identified as Jacob Finley, 25, of Nashua, allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle, officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

Finley was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

