Man fires gun at vehicle in road rage incident, Nashua police claim

Oct. 18—A Nashua man is accused of firing a gun at a car during a road rage incident in the Gate City on Sunday.

Nashua police responding to a report of a road rage incident in the area of West Hollis and Palm streets around 7:10 p.m. Sunday determined a man identified as Jacob Finley, 25, of Nashua, allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle, officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

Finley was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.