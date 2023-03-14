Man fires at Miami-Dade cops trying to enter home with search warrant, police say

A man wanted by Miami police fired at officers from inside a home as a woman and 1-year-old child hid nearby during a brief standoff early Tuesday before he was taken into custody.

The man’s name hadn’t been released by late morning and he hadn’t been charged with any offenses. He was was still being interviewed by detectives. Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said officers didn’t return fire and the man stepped out of a bedroom unarmed and gave himself up.

“He fired multiple gunshots. He is wanted for a violent felony case in Miami,” Zabaleta said, without going into detail.

The gunfire directed at the officers continued an alarming trend for Miami-Dade police. Just last week an undercover officer was shot in the head while he was conducting an operation involving narcotics. The officer was treated and released from the hospital. He was the fourth Miami-Dade police officer to be shot since last August.

A man staying a few doors away from the home in the 400 block of Northwest 82nd Terrace, said he heard police on a bullhorn saying they had a search warrant, everyone should exit and they were about to enter the home at about 4 a.m. He said he didn’t hear any gunfire.

Zabaleta said before the county’s Special Response Team, what used to be known as SWAT, entered the home, two women scurried outside. As they made their way toward the master bedroom, he said, the man fired at police before surrendering.