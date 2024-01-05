Man fires at officers during standoff

Jan. 4—HIGH POINT — A 61-year-old man fired a rifle at High Point Police Department officers trying to remove him from a house in the northeastern part of the city on New Year's Eve.

No one was injured in what turned into a five-hour standoff in the 1100 block of Camden Avenue, police said.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, someone at the house called 911 to report that a man had barricaded himself in the house, which had been purchased by someone else.

When the officers arrived, the person who called had forced the door open, and officers saw a man holding a rifle, police said.

The man refused multiple commands to come outside, and he fired the rifle at least once, according to police.

The police SWAT team was called in, and officers spent several hours negotiating with the man.

The man eventually came out and surrendered shortly after 6:15 a.m., according to a police arrest report.

Dwayne Easterling of High Point was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and felony breaking and entering. Easterling was held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point with bond set at $80,000 secured, according to the arrest report.

