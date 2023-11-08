Man fires shots while interrupting robbery on subway platform, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD wants the public's help finding a man it says fired shots at another man while interrupting an attempted robbery on a subway platform Tuesday night.

Police said it happened at 9:13 p.m. at the 49th Street N, R, W subway station in Manhattan, near Times Square.

No one was injured.

Matthew Roesch, 49, allegedly tried to rob a 40-year-old woman, demanding her bag, according to police.

That's when another man saw the altercation and pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

Roesch was allegedly a "swiper," meaning a person who swipes people through MetroCard turnstiles for tips, New York City Transit President Richard Davey said.

"There was an interaction, an argument, with a customer. Looks like he attempted to steal her purse. We had another customer decide to pull out a gun and try to intervene," Davey said.

Roesch was taken into custody by responding officers and charged with attempted robbery.

"Let's unpack what is wrong with all of this," Davey said.

Davey mentioned fare evasion, and said that the "swiper" was known to police.

"Finally, you know, this individual, rather than pulling out a cellphone and calling the police -- by the way, the police, when they were alerted, were here within minutes," Davey said. "We don't tolerate this in New York City Transit, period. We have the purse snatcher -slash-swiper in custody. We'll get this guy in custody as well. Thank goodness nobody was hurt in this instance. I am just here to tell New Yorkers, our customers, that this type of behavior -- misbehavior -- will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with the Transit Police and bring, in this instance, these now two perpetrators to justice."

Davey called it "totally beyond the pale."

Davey said he has seen video of the incident.

"It's, I would say, unusual. He sort of looks very calm, pulls out a gun, fires two shots, calmly puts the gun back in a bag, and walks away," Davey said. "I mean it is weird. But the point is that's not what we need from anyone in the system."

The person who fired the shots took off. Police are searching for him.

This man opened fire at another man who was attempting to rob a woman at the 49th Street N/R/W stop on Nov. 7, 2023, the NYPD said. / Credit: NYPD

Mayor Eric Adams signed a law last year declaring Times Square a gun-free zone, making it illegal to carry concealed weapons in the area.

Police describe the man who fired the gun as 35-45 years old, 5-foot-9, and about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light green t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, black sneakers, a green book bag, and a green B&H bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Inside the arguments in Supreme Court case on guns and domestic abusers

FBI: 357% rise in open domestic terror cases from 2013 to 2021

Is a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas feasible?