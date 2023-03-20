Man fires shotgun at police helicopter after ominous 911 call, California cops say

A 49-year-old man accused of making a threatening call to 911 opened fire on a circling San Diego police helicopter with a shotgun, California police reported.

He missed and went back inside his home, but later surrendered to officers, the San Diego Police Department said in a March 17 news release.

Richard Favorite faces charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied aircraft, and negligent discharge of a firearm, the release said.

Favorite called 911 at 3:23 p.m. Thursday, March 16, raging and cursing, complaining that “his boat and vehicle were towed without warning,” police said. He warned dispatchers he would begin shooting people and then hung up the phone.

A few minutes later, a neighbor called police to report hearing gunshots, the release said.

A police helicopter circling the neighborhood after the report spotted a man standing in his yard, officials said. The man fired one shotgun round at the helicopter but missed.

After Favorite surrendered to police, a shotgun and shotgun shells were found in his yard, the release said.

Police ask that anyone with information call 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.

