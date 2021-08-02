Man fires shots at 3 Tampa officers during domestic dispute call, police say

TAMPA — A man shot at three Tampa police officers who were responding to a report of a domestic dispute Sunday evening, police said. None of the officers were injured.

Rajaheshwar Parsanlal, 61, was arrested Sunday on three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon after firing a gun about 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of North 21st Street.

The police hostage negotiation team spoke with Parsanlal and he agreed to surrender, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.