Man fires shots at CTA employee on train in West Town

A 32-year-old man fired shots at a CTA employee early Sunday morning in West Town, police said.

The man was on a train near the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at around 1:07 a.m. when he had a verbal altercation with the employee. As the train started moving, he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, officials said.

Police arrested the man at the scene and recovered his gun. No one was injured, but both the shooter and the CTA employee were taken to area hospitals for observation.

Chicago police are investigating.

