Man fires shots at DoorDash employee & steals car, police say

A man was arrested for firing shots at a DoorDash driver, then stealing their car.

On Sep. 14, Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Peres Avenue, off Bryan Street.

The caller stated that while he was delivering a DoorDash order, an unknown man was trying to open his front driver-side door.

As the employee got closer, the man, Tyshaun Wear, fired multiple shots, according to an affidavit.

The driver fired shots back, and Wear got in the employee’s 2017 Chevrolet Impala, and drove off.

Later on Oct. 17, MPD learned that the Impala had tracking capabilities, and was located at a Dollar General on James Road, court documents showed.

Police went to the business, and found Wear inside the business.

Tyshaun Wear was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, criminal attempt of 1st-degree murder, and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Tyshaun Wear has a court date on Oct. 18.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







