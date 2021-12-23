Man fires shots into the windshield of a car at a Miramar gas station, video reveals

A man in a hooded sweatshirt walks up to a car parked at a Miramar gas station, pulls out a gun and begins firing through the front windshield, video shows.

The driver of the black Infiniti drives away. The shooter then follows after the car before fleeing the scene.

Miramar police on Thursday released video of shooting that took place a day aerlier at Sunoco, 7520 Pembroke Rd., that left one man.

At about 7:45 p.m., police say a report of a shooting came in.

When officers arrived, they found the man — whom police have not identified — with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Memorial Regional, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).