Man fires on Springfield Police officer, police rescue vehicle; in standoff situation

Red and blue lights of police car

A Springfield Police commander said a man in the 700 block of South English fired in the direction of a police officer shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

There were also reports, said SPD Commander Sara Pickford, that a police rescue vehicle, or Bearcat, was also fired upon by the same man. It was not clear how many shots were fired.

Police called it a "standoff" situation.

Pickford said the initial call came into SPD as a man le with a firearm.

No injuries have been reported, Pickford said, and the man has been in contact with family.

"We've been talking with the family members who have been talking with him," Pickford said. She was unaware of any police history with the individual and did not release his name.

Illinois State Police, along with Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies and a Leland Grove police officer had developed a perimeter around the area.

Pickford said police were asking people to avoid the area and stay indoors. She did not think anyone else was in the residence, but "we don't know for sure."

SPD's crisis response team was on the scene, Pickford said.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield Police in standoff with man after shots fired