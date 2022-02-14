Man fires at teens who interrupted argument in Waffle House parking lot, TN cops say

Alison Cutler
A man involved in an argument at a Waffle House parking lot opened fire on a car full of teens, Tennessee police say.

No one was injured in the shooting and the accused gunman, 27-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Franklin, was arrested.

Franklin police responded to a report of a shooting about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 13 in the Waffle House parking lot on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, it said in a news release.

When officers arrived, there was no one involved left at the scene — just shell casings scattered on the ground, according to the release. Witnesses were able to give police a rundown of what happened.

Witnesses said that two men were arguing in the Waffle House and eventually moved outside. When the two men were in the parking lot, a car full of people aged 16 to 20 pulled up to the two men, yelling something at them.

“That’s when the suspect turned his attention from the man he was arguing with, pulled a gun, and began firing into that carload of people,” police said in a statement.

Witnesses offered descriptions of those involved and the shooter, as well as a license plate.

Fowler faces charges of seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, according to the police department. He is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $775,000 bond.

There were two other people with Fowler on the night of the shooting, police said, but no charges have been filed against them. Fowler did not know the teenagers in the car, police said.

Police still haven’t identified the man that Fowler had been arguing with and asks anyone with information to call 615-794-2513, or contact Crime Stoppers.

