Man fires warning shot at dog in West Seattle

A man fired a warning shot at a dog in West Seattle on Monday after he said the dog charged him and his cat, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At 3:34 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call where a man wanted to self-report that he shot at a dog that was running toward him and his car while they were out for a walk in the 4600 Block of Southwest Maple Way.

The man told police the dog had gotten out of its fenced-in yard and came at him with its hackles up and was growling. He said he was in fear for his and his cat’s safety so he fired one round into the grass to get the dog to back off.

The dog retreated, which allowed the man to return home safely.

The dog was captured by his owner soon after.

The owner of the dog was contacted. He said that the wind blew the gate of his fenced-in yard open and the dog was then able to escape. Animal Control was requested but did not respond.