Man firing rifle into South Austin home shot, killed by police, authorities say

A police officer shot and killed a man in South Austin early Tuesday after he was found firing a rifle into someone's home, Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon said early Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched at around 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 2300 block of South Third Street, where a resident reported that a man was holding a rifle and appeared to be pointing it across the street. Before officers arrived, the resident updated officers and said that the man was firing the gun at a home, Chacon said.

Authorities arrived three minutes after the initial call came in, and within seconds an Austin police officer was firing his weapon at the man. The man was wounded by the officer and went down, Chacon said. Police did not say whether the man had pointed the gun at officers.

After officers grabbed his gun, they tried to save his life, according to the police chief.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics then arrived at the scene to help the man at 12:37 a.m. They took him to the hospital, where he died shortly after being taken from the scene, Chacon said.

Neither the name of the man nor the name of the officer who fired the weapon had not been released as of Tuesday morning. The officer was not hurt.

Whenever lethal force is used, Austin police conduct two concurrent investigations into the incident: a criminal investigation in conjunction with the Travis County district attorney's office, and an administrative investigation conducted by the Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the civilian Office of Police Oversight.

The officer who fired the weapon will be placed on administrative duty, pending the course of the two investigations, which is standard department protocol in police shootings, Chacon explained Friday.

Per Austin Police Department policy, police plan to release video from body-worn or vehicle cameras within 10 business days of the incident.

