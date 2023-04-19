Man on first date dies when speeding driver barrels into him, Texas police say

A man on a first date is dead after a speeding driver lost control and ran into him, Texas police told media outlets.

The man had just left a doughnut shop and was walking with his date along a sidewalk in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood around 2:25 a.m. April 19 when he was struck, police told KRIV.

As they were walking, a speeding vehicle hit a curb and ran into the man, killing him, KHOU reported. Police say the driver was going close to 100 mph, and the force of the impact threw the victim.

The vehicle stopped after hitting a pole, police told KPRC. Two women and a man were inside the vehicle, police say, with one of the women driving.

The speed limit in the area is 35 mph, the outlet reported.

An investigation is underway. McClatchy News reached out to the Houston Police Department and is awaiting response.

Student found shot dead in wrecked car after phone call ends with bang, TX officials say

Man shoots three after food order is delivered to wrong house, Michigan officials say

8 family members killed in fiery crash while visiting Mexico from Indiana, officials say

Man killed by relative’s dogs had ‘most of his clothing ripped off,’ Minnesota cops say