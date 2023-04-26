Man first held in Phoenix dumpster death released but now faces drug charge

The man whom Phoenix police arrested in connection with a burning dumpster death in "The Zone" was no longer facing murder charges as of Tuesday but was rearrested on a May 2022 drug possession charge.

Since he was arrested on March 22, Larry Scott, 22, has been passed between Glendale and Maricopa County custody twice.

On March 21, a man was found dead after being thrown in a dumpster and set on fire in the sprawling downtown Phoenix homeless encampment called "The Zone." Two of three suspects were arrested, one of them Scott. Court records indicated Scott had been homeless for 13 months.

But Scott was never charged, and county prosecutors kicked his case back to Phoenix detectives, with no immediate explanation.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office handed Scott off to Glendale Police Department custody on March 28 on a warrant stemming from a 2020 charge of smoking marijuana in public.

He was released that day after he appeared before a Glendale Municipal Court judge.

Scott pled guilty in that case on April 18 but for a lesser charge of obstruction of justice. Police said he admitted he didn’t give officers his real name when they arrested him.

The next day, Scott had a scheduled appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court on a felony charge of carrying meth. But he missed it, triggering a bench warrant.

That meth case had been suspended or paused on Feb. 10, after the Superior Court judge ordered Scott into a diversionary program.

On March 22, Maricopa County prosecutors issued a motion to resume the drug case after he failed to enroll in the diversionary program, and he was rearrested.

According to Maricopa County Attorney's Office Communications Director Jennifer Liewer, "The defendant had two unsuccessful enrollments since 2022, with the latest enrollment happening on Feb. 9, 2023."

After he missed the April 19 hearing, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge David Garbarino issued a warrant.

Glendale police arrested Scott that day in a Glendale warehouse under the warrant, plus a new charge of trespassing.

Scott faces a felony drug charge in county court and a trespassing charge in city court but no murder charges.

The County Attorney's Office did not bring charges against Scott in the arson murder but did against 19-year-old Isaiah Baskin, the other person police arrested on suspicion of the act.

Police claimed that Baskin told them that Scott and an unknown third man beat up the victim, wrapped him in trash bags and then helped them put the victim in a dumpster. He also told them that the third man was the one to light the fire, and he and Scott added firewood to the fire after, police claimed.

According to a police report, police found surveillance video from local businesses and residents that showed Baskin and another man lifting the man into the dumpster.

On April 6, Phoenix police announced a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that could help identify the victim or the third man.

Scott has a hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court on May 1 and a hearing in Glendale Municipal Court on May 5.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Larry Scott, first held in Phoenix dumpster death, faces drug charge