Man ‘fishing’ for cash tries to steal from a dozen bank deposit boxes, WA police say

A 27-year-old man tried to steal from more than a dozen banks in Washington by “fishing” for money from bank night drop boxes, authorities said.

The burglaries happened from Jan. 20, 2022, until Aug. 17 in cities across Snohomish County, including in Everett, Marysville, Arlington, Stanwood and Mill Creek, police said in a probable cause statement.

A Snohomish County deputy arrested the man on Aug. 26.

He’s accused of attaching a fishhook and line to glue boards, police said. He would then lower the rodent glue trap device into a bank’s night drop box to retrieve a customer’s deposit, police said.

Police said he was successful on “occasion.” Other times, the fishing line would break and banks would find the device in the deposit box, police said.

In one instance, a Wells Fargo bank found the device stuck to a deposit bag and made a report to authorities.

Video footage from the bank showed a man carrying a square object to the deposit box, police said.

Authorities then connected the man to other incidents at banks through video footage.

He was arrested on 13 counts of second-degree burglary at banks across Snohomish County, including Wells Fargo, Chase Bank, US Bank, Heritage Bank, Union Bank and Coastal Community Bank.

