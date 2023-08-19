Man fishing with fiancée drowns when canoe capsizes in NH pond, state police say

A man who was fishing with his fiancée drowned when a canoe they were in capsized in a New Hampshire pond on Friday night, state police said.

The man has not been identified.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, New Hampshire State Police Dispatch received a call for a possible drowning on Crane Neck Pond in Canterbury.

When emergency crews arrived, they found an unresponsive man from New Hampshire on shore, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the man went underwater while trying to turn the canoe back over, but he did not resurface, state police said. The man’s fiancée was able to find him, pulled him to shore and began performing CPR. She then ran to get help.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

Canterbury Police and Fire, Concord Fire, and Belmont Fire, and the State Police Marine Patrol responded, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

