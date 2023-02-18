Man flashes handgun to rob north Fresno drug store after pretending to buy items

A north Fresno drugstore was robbed Friday evening by brandishing a gun.

Fresno Police said a man went inside the CVS located at Champlain and Perrin avenues around 5:42 p.m. and waited in line as if he was going to buy some items.

But when it was his turn to pay the cashier, the man approached the register and flashed a handgun at the employee to demand money.

Police said the suspect fled with cash, as well as with select items from the store.

It was not immediately known how much money was taken.

No one was injured, police said.

A few customers were inside the CVS during the armed robbery but were in other parts of the store.

Officers were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the suspect, whose description was limited to wearing dark clothing.