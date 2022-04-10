Man who fled 2018 Alva traffic stop with bag of drugs gets 15-year prison sentence

A man who fled during a 2018 traffic stop in Alva will serve 15 years in prison after pleading no contest in Lee County court to charges of possession of cocaine and resisting arrest.

Lashawn Mitchell Williams, 43, who listed addresses in LaBelle and Umatilla, Florida, was sentenced under habitual offender status. Williams had also faced a charge of trafficking in cocaine which was dismissed under a no information filing in December 2018.

More: Lehigh Acres man gets concurrent five-year prison terms in drug possession, sales cases

More: Head of Fort Myers drug trafficking operation sentenced to more than 24 years federal prison

More: 27 drug traffickers, associates in Southwest Florida arrested, State Attorney Amira Fox says

Lashawn Williams

On November 13, 2018, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu for several violations.

The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection of Broadway Street and Palm Beach Boulevard in Alva and a K9 officer named JoJo alerted detectives to narcotics in the car.

A front seat passenger, later identified as Williams, fled on foot, holding a small handbag, a Sheriff's Office release said.

Williams was caught a short distance away near a wooded area, however, the bag he was carrying was not in his possession. The bag, containing 18 ounces of cocaine, was found in the immediate area.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Man pleads no contest in 2018 drug case; gets 15 years in prison