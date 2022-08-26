Man who fled courthouse found in East Hartford

Aug. 26—A man who fled a Hartford courthouse on Thursday was found later in the day in East Hartford, state police said.

State police said they were searching for Marico Ellis, 24, after he left Hartford Superior Court on Lafayette Street.

Judicial marshals notified them shortly after noon that Ellis had left the building during a court proceeding, state police said.

Troopers and members of the Hartford Police Department began searching for Ellis in the city, and nearby departments were advised of the situation.

Ellis was ultimately found in East Hartford Thursday night, state police said.

Ellis was in court for a plea hearing to respond to charges including second-degree assault, first-degree threatening, criminal possession of a pistol, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell, among other charges.

Ellis was out on bond before the scheduled hearing.