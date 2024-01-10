Man who fled to Mexico before arrest on 2018 indictment pleads guilty to Butler County sex charges

Jan. 10—A man who was a fugitive after fleeing to Mexico following a 2018 indictment pleaded guilty Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court to sex charges for repeatedly assaulting a family member.

In January 2018, Jorge Raymundo Gaspar, 56, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. The crimes took place in the portion of Sharonville located in Butler County and happened between August 2016 and February 2017.

Gaspar fled to his native Mexico before his arrest and arraignment, according to prosecutors.

He was a fugitive for five years and returned the United States in May when he was was located by investigator Paul Newton from the Butler County Prosecutor's Office, according to county Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. Gaspar was transported from Mexico with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service to Cincinnati early May 26 and booked into the Butler County Jail.

He has been held in lieu of $1 million bond and an ICE holder.

A week before trial, Gaspar pled guilty to lesser charges of two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fifth-degree felony. He faces a maximum of 11.5 years in prison and will be designated at Tier III sexual offender, according to court records.

Judge Dan Haughey set sentencing for Jan 16.