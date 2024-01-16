Man who fled to Mexico before arrest on indictment sent to prison for Butler County sex charges

Jan. 16—A man who was a fugitive after fleeing to Mexico following a 2018 indictment was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court for repeatedly sexually assaulting a family member.

In January 2018, Jorge Raymundo Gaspar, 56, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. The crimes took place in the portion of Sharonville in Butler County and happened between August 2016 and February 2017.

Gaspar fled to his native Mexico before his arrest and arraignment, according to prosecutors.

He was a fugitive for five years and returned the U.S. in May when he was was located by investigator Paul Newton from the Butler County Prosecutor's Office, according to county Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. Gaspar was transported from Mexico with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service to Cincinnati early May 26 and booked into the Butler County Jail.

On Jan. 9, Gaspar pleaded guilty to lesser charges of two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fifth-degree felony.

On Tuesday, Judge Dan Haughey sentenced Gaspar to 6 1/2 years in prison, and he was designated a Tier III sexual offender, meaning he will be required to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.