Man fled police driving stolen car 40 mph over speed limit Sunday in Schenectady, arrested, police say

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

May 18—SCHENECTADY — A local man who fled police and was driving in excess of 40 mph over the speed limit was arrested after officers tried to stop him, authorities said.

Police finally took the teenager into custody after he crashed the car and left on foot, according to police allegations filed in court.

Jose Martinez, 19, listed as homeless, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, felonies, along with misdemeanor resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

The incident began at the intersection of Salina Street and Foster Avenue Sunday morning, according to allegations filed in court.

An officer attempted to stop Martinez there with lights and sirens activated, but Martinez then fled at a speed more than 40 mph over the speed limit, according to the allegations. He then crashed the vehicle and left on foot before being arrested.

The car Martinez was driving had previously been reported stolen, according to the allegations. He is also accused of taking a debit card from the vehicle.

Martinez was released to appear in court later.

Recommended Stories

  • Children born abroad via surrogacy and IVF to be granted U.S. citizenship

    The State Department will now grant U.S. citizenship to children born abroad through in vitro fertilization, surrogacy and other assisted reproductive technologies, the agency said Tuesday.Why it matters: The Trump administration had denied citizenship to children born abroad to same-sex parents in several cases.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: The State Department under Trump defended a long-standing policy that categorized children born abroad via surrogate as "out of wedlock" even when a couple was married.Several same-sex couples sued the agency for their children's citizenship, but the State Department continued to enforce the policy.Driving the news: As of Tuesday, the State Department has notified all U.S. diplomatic posts to grant citizenship to children if their parents are married, among other requirements. The child must also have a genetic or gestational tie to one parent.The change is retroactive, which will allow couples to reapply.What they're saying: The new policy "is going to allow an increased number of married couples, who are using ART [assisted reproductive technology], to transmit citizenship to their children — and we are excited about that," a State Department official told ABC News, calling it a "recognition of the realities of modern family."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Durham police say cardiac arrest call was a homicide, the city’s 3rd killing in a week

    Police also released the names of two people killed in Durham in the past week.

  • The Reagan Foundation demands ‘Trump Train’ get rid of image of late Republican president in MAGA cap

    Reagan Foundation requests follows a similar move by Buckingham Palace

  • Form meets function with this 'perfect KN95 face mask', on sale at Amazon

    Snag a 50-pack of these sleek black KN95 face masks for just $23.

  • Los Angeles Had a Chance to Build a Better City After the Rodney King Violence in 1992. Here's Why It Failed

    A peace movement took hold in Los Angeles during the most deadly and destructive rebellion in American history. The uprising was a reaction to systematic injustice rather than a direct response to police violence. The acquittal of four police officers for the March 1991 beating of twenty-five-year-old Black motorcyclist Rodney King—a two-minute assault captured on video and watched by millions of Americans on the nightly news—set off a rebellion that lasted for five days, involved the deployment of 10,072 National Guardsmen and 2,000 federal troops, and caused an unprecedented $1 billion (just under $2 billion today) in property damage.

  • Manchin, Murkowski for bipartisan support to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act. Bill needs 9 more GOP votes to pass in the Senate.

    Though the letter doesn't explicitly name the bill, a Manchin aide told NBC that the duo are referring to the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

  • Ferrara Manufacturing Talks Made in the USA, Senator’s Visit and Jill Biden’s Fashion

    Despite hiring more employees and planning a major expansion, the executive thinks the Garment District is at risk.

  • Two women killed and five wounded in shooting ambush of party bus in Oakland

    Two women were killed and five others injured after a party bus shooting in California. Police say that the bus was riddled with bullet holes after it was shot at at least 70 times during two ambushes in Oakland. One victim died on the bus and another at the hospital after the violent scenes unfolded during a 21st birthday party, according to reports.

  • Cisco (CSCO) Set to Acquire Kenna Security: Major Takeaways

    Cisco (CSCO) will combine Kenna Security offerings with its SecureX platform.

  • Monstercat’s NFT Drop With RAC and Jose Delbo Lowers the Bar of Entry for Fans (EXCLUSIVE)

    Independent electronic label Monstercat returns for its second-ever NFT drop this week, featuring work from comic artist Jose Delbo and Grammy-nominated producer RAC. The collections of NFTs, called the Ikon pack and the Odyssey pack, will be sold via marketplace Nifty Gateway. Non-fungible tokens, unique digital assets which are sold using blockchain technology, have become […]

  • The Funk Boutique: New Curated Collabs for the Summer Season

    Tracee Ellis Ross has got it goin’ on. The award-winning actress, CEO and all-around cultural icon is unapologetically Black, sparks radical joy within the madness, and puts it out there for anyone who wants to enjoy her infectious energy. Though Black-ish and Mixed-ish are coming to an end, there will be no shortage of Tracee in our lives.

  • Mets vs Braves Highlights: Despite 2 more injuries, Mets gut out 3-1 win over Braves, to snap skid

    The Mets continue to be hit hard by injuries, losing Kevin Pillar, who was struck in the face by a pitch and Taijuan Walker, who left the game with tightness in his left side. They still found a way to get by the Braves, 3-1, thanks to a solid outing by Sean Reid-Foley out of the bullpen and clutch hitting by James McCann.

  • Police officer charged five years after 10-year-old boy and aunt were killed during high-speed pursuit

    A Met officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving almost five years after a 10-year-old boy and his aunt were struck by a stolen car that was being pursued by police. Makayah McDermott, a child actor, and Rozanne Cooper, 34, were killed in August 2016 when Joshua Dobby, a heroin addict, struck them in Penge, south east London. Ms Cooper's daughter Eva and Makayah's older twin sisters, Niyah and Yahla, were also injured in the crash. Onlookers tried to lift the car off the victims following the high speed crash. Dobby, who was jailed for 12 years after admitting manslaughter, had been fleeing police when he lost control of the stolen Ford Focus, mounted the pavement and careered into the family.

  • Halle Berry Designed Leggings for Sweaty Betty and They're Literal Perfection

    The actress created a 22-piece collection with Sweaty Betty — and it includes my fave leggings in a brand new print.

  • Mom used ‘several pieces’ of furniture to kill 1-year-old son, Ohio police say

    The mom was found naked on the street, telling officers her son was murdered, police say.

  • Camarillo High's Gabriela Jaquez hoops with the same zeal as brother Jaime at UCLA

    Gabriela Jaquez is averaging 27.4 points and 15 rebounds a game for the 9-1 Camarillo Scorpions.

  • McCarthy praises Trump over Biden because he ‘didn’t need to sleep 5 hours a night’

    “I kinda see Joe as a little bit out of it,” Sean Hannity said. “Donald Trump didn’t need to sleep five hours a night,” McCarthy said while appearing alongside Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and newly elected House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

  • U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress, Republicans resist

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A proposal to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trump's supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former president could become a witness. The Democratic-backed proposal won approval in the House of Representatives Rules Committee, setting up a planned vote in the full House on Wednesday. The party-line vote in the committee, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against, came hours after Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican and a Trump ally, announced his opposition.

  • No. 1 Hogs nearing 1st SEC regular-season title since 2004

    Arkansas' streak as the consensus No. 1 team in college baseball reached six weeks Monday, and there appears to be no stopping the Razorbacks as they close in on their first SEC regular-season title since 2004. The Razorbacks (39-10, 19-8) are 9-0 in conference series, including 6-0 in deciding third games, after winning two of three at Tennessee over the weekend. “They show up every day and they play hard and they think they can win,” coach Dave Van Horn said.

  • Nearly one year after George Floyd’s murder, Black and white Americans have very different views on race

    About 4 in 10 U.S. adults think race relations in the country are worse today than they were a year ago.