Man fled police driving stolen car 40 mph over speed limit Sunday in Schenectady, arrested, police say

May 18—SCHENECTADY — A local man who fled police and was driving in excess of 40 mph over the speed limit was arrested after officers tried to stop him, authorities said.

Police finally took the teenager into custody after he crashed the car and left on foot, according to police allegations filed in court.

Jose Martinez, 19, listed as homeless, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, felonies, along with misdemeanor resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

The incident began at the intersection of Salina Street and Foster Avenue Sunday morning, according to allegations filed in court.

An officer attempted to stop Martinez there with lights and sirens activated, but Martinez then fled at a speed more than 40 mph over the speed limit, according to the allegations. He then crashed the vehicle and left on foot before being arrested.

The car Martinez was driving had previously been reported stolen, according to the allegations. He is also accused of taking a debit card from the vehicle.

Martinez was released to appear in court later.