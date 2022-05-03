Man who fled from police, SWAT after February domestic incident arrest in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

A man who fled from police by jumping out of a window after a domestic incident where he’s accused of threatening a woman with a gun was arrested.

The incident happened in the Hill District February 22. Reshaw Paige, who was wanted for the incident which involved Pittsburgh Police SWAT, was taken into custody April 26 on Chauncey Drive in the Hill District.

According to police, Paige had a large amount of illegal drugs and a firearm on him.

Paige is being charged for crimes during his arrest and during the domestic violence incident.

In relation to the violent domestic, Paige is being charged with Burglary, Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Receiving Stolen Property for the Firearm, according to police.

Police also said that in relation to his apprehension, Paige is being charged with Drug delivery, Drug possession, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Flight to Avoid Apprehension and Tampering with Evidence.

TRENDING NOW:

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16 Roads closed after tanker truck crash under Rankin Bridge “An absolute crisis”: Pittsburgh Police numbers dwindling as officers reach retirement eligibility Police: Lower Burrell man arrested after trespassing on neighbor’s yard, pointing shotgun at people DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts