Man who fled Scranton crash with unmarked state police vehicle sentenced to prison

Mar. 14—A Wilkes-Barre man who fled from officers after his car struck an unmarked state police vehicle in 2021 will spend up to three years in state prison.

Michael Allen, 47, was sentenced Tuesday by Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse to 12 to 36 months of incarceration, plus two years of probation.

Allen, 199 S. Main St., pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to one count of accidents involving death or personal injury in connection with the incident at the Luzerne Shopping Center in the 600 block of Luzerne Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, members of the state police Troop R Vice / Intel Unit were conducting surveillance in the center's parking lot the evening of Sept. 16, 2021, when Allen intentionally backed his Hyundai Sonata into an unmarked unit occupied by Trooper Robert Golden.

Allen then fled the parking lot, with the Sonata jumping a curb and traveling through a red light at Luzerne Street and Meridian Avenue, the affidavit said. Several state police and Scranton police units attempted to catch up, but Allen evaded them after turning off his car's lights.

Allen told Barrasse he fled because he was unsure who was chasing him and whether they were armed.

"I was scared," he said.

His attorney, Christian Francis, asked Barrasse to consider a county jail sentence, saying the defendant has a strong support system and is responsible for several children.

Barrasse also resentenced Allen to time served to three years in prison for a 2018 conviction on a drug conspiracy charge.

