Man who fled traffic stop arrested for driving recklessly through rush hour traffic

A man was arrested after allegedly speeding and driving dangerously during rush hour traffic.

On Oct. 27, Memphis Police officers saw a 2019 Dodge Charger with TN tags traveling east on I-240.

The car had “901 Speeddemons” across the front windshield, police said.

An officer realized this was the same vehicle that had earlier fled from a traffic stop he initiated.

According to an affidavit, the officer pulled up to the vehicle and recognized the driver as Wynton Leigh, 22.

The officer attempted to stop the car at I-240 and Quince.

Leigh reportedly fled, speeding as he approached Poplar Avenue during rush hour.

The car weaved in and out of traffic, forcing other drivers to swerve out of the way or slam on the brakes, police said.

Leigh was arrested and charged with intentionally evading arrest and reckless driving.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: