Man was fleeing from attempted robbery when fatally hit by car in Phoenix, court records show

A man faces first-degree murder charges after he was accused of attempting to rob another man with a knife and chasing him into a Phoenix street, where he was fatally hit by a car.

On Sunday night, Phoenix police were called to 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Frank Avila, 28, with a serious gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital.

Police also found 26-year-old Martin Anaya north of the intersection on 35th Avenue. He had been struck by a car and was critically injured, according to police. He was later pronounced dead.

Maricopa County court records indicate that Avila had threatened to rob Anaya while on a city bus with a knife and attempted to stab two others. After the bus stopped, Avila chased Anaya as he tried to run away and was hit by a truck. Avila also tried to stab another individual after he walked away from the scene, according to court records.

Avila was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to court records.

Phoenix police initially said that Avila was charged with armed robbery, but as of Tuesday morning that charge was not included in court records. Police said more investigation was required to substantiate a robbery charge.

Court records indicate that just after 7:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a stabbed person at the intersection just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found Anaya in the roadway.

Witnesses and video from the city bus showed that Avila pulled out a knife and demanded money from Anaya, which started an interaction between Avila, Anaya and two others, according to court records.

Video surveillance on the bus revealed that Avila was talking with someone on the bus when, at some point, he removed a silver knife from his waist fanny pack and held it with an underhand grip, court records show. Anaya, another person, and the individual Avila was previously speaking with all told him to put the knife away.

Avila then demanded money from Anaya multiple times, court records show. The bus driver then stopped the bus.

Anaya pleaded with Avila to get off the bus while Avila continued to demand money, court records show. Anaya then attempted to punch Avila and his hand was cut by the knife. The two other people who had asked Avila to get off the bus then lunged at Avila and tried to punch him while he tried to stab them in response.

Anaya got off the bus and Avila began to chase him into the road. Anaya was then hit by a car driving northbound on 35th Avenue. Phoenix police said the car left the area before police arrived and the driver, 46-year-old Alberto Valenzuela, was later arrested on suspicion of leaving the crash.

After Anaya was struck by the car, a person in a different car saw Avila walking away from the area. While he was telling him to stop, court records state that Avila approached him and the driver with the knife raised above his head. The person who told Avila to stop then pulled out a handgun and shot Avila in the leg, according to court records.

Phoenix police spoke with the man who shot Avila and later released him.

Avila received treatment at a hospital and was arrested.

Police said the case was still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Frank Avila charged in first-degree murder of Martin Anaya