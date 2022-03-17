Man fleeing from Pierce County deputies causes fatal collision at intersection

A 47-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night near Parkland when a man fled from Pierce County deputies, drove recklessly and caused a collision at an intersection.

The 38-year-old man fleeing from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies was hospitalized following the collision and is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault.

The string of events began at about 9:35 p.m. when a deputy pulled into a parking lot near 99th Street South and Pacific Avenue South. The deputy was checking on a driver who hit a curb and pulled behind the man’s silver Dodge Charger.

A traffic stop hadn’t been initiated, and the overhead lights on the deputy’s patrol car weren’t on, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. But the driver in front of him started to back up, then stepped on the gas and drove out of the parking lot to go north on Pacific Avenue South.

The deputy pulled onto Pacific Avenue and turned his lights on to signal for the driver to stop. According to the release, the man was two blocks north and driving recklessly.

When the driver reached the light at 96th Street East, he hit collided with another vehicle occupied by a man and a woman. Deputies called for medics to respond, but the woman in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s 48-year-old husband was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The man fleeing from deputies and a 29-year-old woman in his passenger seat were also taken to the hospital. The woman had serious injuries.

Deputies said the collision damaged two bus shelters on opposite sides of Pacific Avenue. A fence and three vehicles in an auto lot were also damaged.

Pacific Avenue was temporarily shut down from 94th Street South to 96th Street South while traffic investigators completed the investigation. Deputies said a blood draw would be completed for the man who caused the crash to investigate him for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.