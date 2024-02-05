Man fleeing from police with 2 children in back seat of car charged with child abuse

An Altamonte Springs man, who fled from a Volusia County traffic stop Sunday with two small children in the back seat of the vehicle, was arrested and charged with child abuse, officials said

In addition to two counts of aggravated child abuse, Timothy Breedlove, 25, was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, three counts of false imprisonment, and driving with a suspended license.

Couple abuse child Deltona man and girlfriend accused of abusing 2-year-old child

A deputy tried to stop Breedlove Sunday afternoon for an expired vehicle registration on State Road 415 near Howland Boulevard in Deltona but he sped off, the Sheriff's Office said.

Breedlove led deputies on a 38-mile chase that ended in Sanford.

Stop sticks were deployed flattening both wheels on the passenger's side. He finally pulled over in Sanford where he was arrested.

Two young children, who were upset but uninjured, were in the back seat during the chase. The mother, who was in the passenger seat, told deputies she asked Breedlove to stop, officials said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man flees police with 2 children in the back seat of his car