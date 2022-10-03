Man fleeing police abandons four-wheeler, hides in pond, South Carolina cops say

A man was found hiding in a pond after leading deputies on a chase and ditching his ATV, according to a South Carolina sheriff’s office.

Deputies spotted the man speeding on a four-wheeler with another man on Sept. 30 in Andrews, about 50 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The men were carrying what appeared to be light fixtures in new packaging, the sheriff’s office said.

As the men rode away, deputies stationed at a nearby elementary school saw and joined the pursuit. Deputies lost sight of them, but later found the four-wheeler abandoned at a former textile plant.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and started searching the area, according to the sheriff’s office. The man who’d been driving the ATV was found hiding in a nearby pond and surrendered to authorities.

Deputies brought him to a hospital where he was treated to prevent hypothermia.

He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue light and siren, and interference with an official in the performance of duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities did not release any information on the second man seen on the four-wheeler.

