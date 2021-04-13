Man fleeing police crashes, wedges Maserati under freeway

  • This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows the scene where a man fleeing from the CHP totaled his girlfriend's Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the car under a freeway in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 12, 2021. (California Highway Patrol via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the California Highway Patrol is the scene where a man fleeing from the CHP totaled his girlfriend's Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the car under a freeway in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 12, 2021. (California Highway Patrol via AP)
1 / 2

Maserati Crash

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows the scene where a man fleeing from the CHP totaled his girlfriend's Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the car under a freeway in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 12, 2021. (California Highway Patrol via AP)
·1 min read

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man fleeing the California Highway Patrol totaled his girlfriend's Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the vehicle under a freeway in Oakland, authorities said Tuesday.

“The driver is lucky to be alive. The owner of the Maserati … not so lucky,” the CHP said in a social media post that included photos of the mangled luxury vehicle.

Police say the 32-year-old man was speeding on a highway Monday when a CHP officer tried to stop him. He accelerated to over 100 mph (160 kph) and then exited the freeway, veering over a curve, up the embankment and ending up just beneath the freeway, Officer David Arias, a spokesman for the CHP in Oakland, said Tuesday.

The man, who was alone, complained of pain and was taken to a hospital, Arias said.

“It was a miracle he didn't get more injuries because the whole area where his head would have been caved in. He must have ducked or something,” he said.

Arias said the man faces charges for reckless evading.

Recommended Stories

  • Former L.A. Sheriff's Deputy Sentenced to Seven Years After Leading Fake Raid For Half Ton of Marijuana

    Former deputy Marc Antrim orchestrated a fake raid for half a ton of marijuana and $600,000 in cash from a downtown L.A. warehouse in October 2018.

  • Viral Video Shows Man With Swastika Tattoo Punching Asian Man at White Lives Matter Rally

    An alleged white supremacist with a swastika tattoo has been charged with fighting in public after punching an Asian man at a White Lives Matter rally in Huntington Beach, California. What happened: The incident began on Sunday when the Asian man, identified as Santa Ana resident Triet Tran, 36, approached Andrew Nilsen, 38, a resident of Huntington Beach, according to Raw Story. “I want to understand why you hate me so much,” Tran told Nilsen, as shown in the video posted by producer and live streamer Andrew Kimmel on Twitter.

  • Disgraced MO Rep. Rick Roeber calls it quits. Never forget what happened to his kids

    He was never held accountable or exonerated for the abuse of his now-adult children.

  • Dodge Hellcat Flips Chevy Silverado In Colorado

    It’s Mopar vs GM and only one will win…

  • The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back has returned to active duty without being disciplined or charged

    The shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ignited state and nationwide protests in the summer.

  • GM Designer Renders New Front-Engine Corvette

    We’ll file this one right here in the garbage can…

  • Fiery crash kills driver, sends passenger to SC hospital, Highway Patrol says

    The car ran off the road and flipped over before going up in flames, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • ‘A love for each other.’ Friends mourn Texas brother, sister killed in backhoe incident

    A GoFundMe for the family of the two young children has raised almost $50,000 as of Tuesday.

  • NTSB: Pilot error likely caused vintage bomber's fatal crash

    Pilot error probably caused the 2019 crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut that killed seven people and wounded six others, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Tuesday. It also cited inadequate maintenance as a contributing factor. The four-engine, propeller-driven B-17G Flying Fortress bomber with 13 people aboard crashed at Bradley International Airport, north of Hartford, during a traveling vintage aircraft show on Oct. 2, 2019.

  • Michigan police shocked by convicted murderer's release

    A Detroit-area man who was convicted of killing his first wife and whose second wife died under suspicious circumstances was granted an early release from prison after he argued that the risk of catching COVID-19 behind bars endangered his life. Federal prosecutors fought to keep Roger Sweet locked up and were surprised by U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts' decision Friday. Police said Sweet is considered a “person of interest” in the death of his second wife, whose remains were found in 2013, years after she disappeared.

  • The £22.50 M&S wedge espadrilles we’re adding to our basket for summer

    Update your favourite summer shoe on a budget.

  • The Masters golf tournament is haunted by the petty specter of a pimento cheese sandwich

    Ah, the Masters! The storied tournament during which the world’s top golfers flock to Augusta, Georgia to compete for a fancy little green jacket. (Can you tell I don’t watch golf?) This year’s tournament took place last weekend—and, in honor of the occasion, Atlas Obscura published a fascinating piece titled “The Sandwich Scandal at the Heart of the World’s Greatest Golfing Event.”

  • Court rejects appeal of killer of 3 in home invasion

    The Connecticut Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a man convicted of murder, sexual assault and other crimes in the killings of a woman and her two daughters, ages 11 and 17, in a 2007 home invasion. Justices issued a 7-0 decision Monday upholding the convictions against Joshua Komisarjevsky. Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the killings of Jennifer Hawke-Petit, 48, and her daughters, 11-year-old Michaela and 17-year-old Hayley, in their Cheshire home.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Former Speaker Boehner discusses GOP's future, U.S. political division

    In an interview with Lester Holt, former Speaker of the House John Boehner weighs in on whether former President Trump will run again, and offers his message to Republicans. Boehner says the U.S. is very divided politically, but adds that Americans are resilient and will make it through.

  • Biden faces GOP backlash after reports of Afghanistan decision

    GOP lawmakers aren't thrilled that President Biden is reportedly expected to announce that a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will take place by Sept. 11, 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called it a "grave mistake," while Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) said it's a "reckless and dangerous decision," arguing that while "no wants a forever war ... I've consistently said any withdrawal must be conditions-based." (A Biden official said Tuesday that the withdrawal won't be conditional.) A few other Republican senators got their shots in, as well. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for one, didn't hold back, describing a full withdrawal as "dumber than dirt." He maintained that at the very least a "residual counterterrorism" force should remain as an "insurance policy against [the] rise of radical Islam in Afghanistan." Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) questioned the target date, which doubles as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. "I think a random withdrawal just because you're celebrating an anniversary is not the right decision," she said, per Fox News. Not everyone was so harsh. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) left the door open, saying that "If we're ready to go, I'll be be supportive," but adding "If we're not ready to go, I'll be making that very clear." Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), on the other hand, simply said he's happy the troops are presumably "coming home." Then there's Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who also isn't a huge fan of Biden's reported new strategy, except on the basis that it's too late. He urged the White House to stick to the May 1 deadline, which was set in an agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, though he did concede that it's "better late than never." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • This Porsche is the quickest 911 ever made, and you can win it

    No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. With a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 205 miles per hour, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is a race car that's street legal. Up to 368 pound-feet of drive can now go to the front axle, and the car’s footprint has increased, thanks to a 1.8-inch wider front track and bigger wheels, now 20 inches up front and 21 at the rear.

  • One of two police officers accused of excessive force against Black Army officer was fired

    One of two police officers accused of pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army officer during a traffic stop has since been fired, a Virginia town announced late Sunday, hours after the governor called for an independent investigation into the case.

  • 1970 Jaguar XJ6 Packs A Big Block V8

    This thing destroys tires and the quarter mile…

  • Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake won't face discipline, police chief says

    Officer Rusten Sheskey has returned from administrative leave after an investigation by an outside agency found him to be acting within department policy.