Man fleeing police found dead in canal in Hallandale Beach

A suspect who police said was attempting to evade arrest jumped into a canal in Hallandale Beach Friday afternoon, where he was later found dead.

Coral Springs Police were investigating suspects in bank jugging, which is when someone watches customers leave banks, looking for signs of cash, and follows to burglarize them. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in an email Friday evening that deputies got involved when the suspects left Coral Springs’ jurisdiction.

Deputies attempted to arrest two men in the Hallandale Beach area, the Sheriff’s Office said in the email, but they tried to flee. One was taken into custody while the other man jumped into the water in the 100 block of Southwest 10th Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said.

That man was later found dead in the water, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Homicide and Crime Scene detectives are investigating.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team is investigating the bank jugging. Additional details were not released.