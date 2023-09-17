Man fleeing state troopers causes a deadly crash, Kentucky State Police say

A Louisville man is charged with murder and other offenses after fatally injuring a juvenile passenger during a police chase, according to Kentucky State Police.

Tymetrius Walter, 23, is charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, first-degree assault and multiple traffic offenses after he was apprehended by police Saturday afternoon, according to KSP.

A state trooper attempted to stop Walter Saturday afternoon while he was traveling in his vehicle south on Interstate 71 near the 21 mile marker in Oldham County, according to KSP.

Walter didn’t stop and continued traveling south on I-71 at a high rate of speed, KSP said in a news release. The vehicle was determined to be stolen, KSP said.

The fleeing vehicle exited I-71 at exit 14 and struck a white GMC SUV traveling north on KY 329. A passenger in the SUV, who was a juvenile, died as a result. The driver of the GMC was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Walter was being held in the Oldham County Detention Center Sunday afternoon, according to online jail records.

The incident was still under investigation by KSP Post 5 Sunday, according to police.