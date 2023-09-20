Man flees with cash in armed robbery at South Anchorage bank

Sep. 20—A man entered a South Anchorage bank Tuesday afternoon and escaped with cash after pointing a gun at employees, according to the FBI.

The FBI's Anchorage office on Wednesday issued an alert asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

The man entered the Global Credit Union on Industry Way just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, approached the teller counter and demanded cash while pointing a firearm at employees, according to a statement from the FBI. The man then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, they said.

Witnesses described him as being between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build, the statement said.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery to contact them at 907-276-4441 or online. Tips can be submitted anonymously.