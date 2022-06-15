Man flees courthouse while jury decides his fate, warrant issued

Jun. 15—POTTSVILLE — A Schuylkill County judge on Monday ordered a warrant for the arrest of a man who was found guilty by a jury on two counts of misdemeanor stalking-repeatedly committing acts to cause fear.

The jury also found Viorel "Victor" Onea, 53, of Nesquehoning, not guilty of one count of criminal mischief for damage done to the victim's vehicle when he struck it with his own vehicle.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer N. Foose prosecuted the case, while Onea represented himself.

After the presentation of evidence, closing arguments and closing instructions, the jury began deliberating at 2 p.m.

The jury returned with a verdict at 2:40 p.m. and everyone returned to the courtroom except Onea.

After being paged two times, court staff attempted to call Onea on the phone number he provided, but the telephone was not accepting calls.

Tamaqua police said the parking lot of the courthouse was checked to see if Onea had been taking a break in his vehicle and forgot to turn his phone back on after leaving the courthouse at 2:07 p.m.

When Onea could not be located, court proceedings resumed with the verdict read at 3:15 p.m.

As a result of Onea not being able to be located, Judge Christopher Hobbs modified his bail from $50,000 unsecured to $100,000 straight cash.

Tamaqua police Patrolman Karl Harig charged Onea in connection with incidents that were reported on Dec. 27, 2018, involving him and his ex-girlfriend.

The woman reported that after the breakup, Onea called her or sent her text messages about 50 times a day and was constantly banging on her doors and windows a few times a day.

Harig said the woman obtained a protection from abuse order against Onea in May 2018, but dropped that order after she believed the incidents were over.

Harig said the incidents of harassment continued throughout the summer and fall months and into winter. On Dec. 25 and 27, 2018, Harig said Onea dumped garbage on the property. On Jan. 11, 2019, he struck the woman's vehicle with his vehicle.

Story continues

Damage to the woman's car was estimated at $662, the officer said.

In court, the woman, her daughter and son testified that Onea would leave items, including perishable foods, every day despite repeatedly being informed that the family wanted nothing to do with him and that the woman was not interested in a relationship.

Police said the criminal charges were filed against Onea in January 2019 and that the man failed to show up for hearings and had warrants issued for his arrest.

Onea finally surrendered earlier this year.