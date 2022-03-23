Man flees from police, crashes car with marijuana, handgun, and cash inside, MPD says

A man drove away from the police, later crashed the car with marijuana, a handgun, and cash inside.

MPD pulled over a vehicle with expired Tennessee temporary tags, near Hickory Hill and Apple Tree Drive.

When officers walked up to the vehicle, they saw a large clear bag of marijuana in the backseat, police said.

Police also said, when they asked the driver to step out, the driver drove away.

After a brief chase, MPD found the vehicle crashed at the Thirty 94 Apartments and saw the man run from the car.

Robert Gathright was arrested on the scene.

Officers searched the vehicle and located two large bags of marijuana, two small bags of marijuana, a loaded handgun, and a large amount of cash.

Gathright’s criminal history showed him as a convicted felon, police said.

Robert Gathright was charged with Violation of Vehicle Registration, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possessing a Firearm during Commission/Attempting to commit a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and additional Felony Warrants.

