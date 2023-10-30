Man runs from police trying to serve warrant, later arrested in Dayton home

One man has been arrested after running away while police worked to serve an arrest warrant, Kettering Public Information Officer Cynthia James said.

Kettering and Dayton police caught up with the suspect and found him inside a home on the 1300 block of Oakdale Avenue before 1:30 p.m., James said.

The man tried to jump out of a window of the house but realized it was surrounded by police.

A large police presence formed as they worked to get the man to come out of the house

A crew went to a side door of the house to try to flush him out, but he refused to exit, James said.

Shortly after, law enforcement took him into custody, James said.

There was no one else in the residence at the time of the incident.

Investigators initially told News Center 7 the suspect was known to steal motorcycles and use them to get away. However, Kettering police later clarified with News Center 7 the suspect was accused of getting away from police on a motorcycle that ended up belonging to him. Police also noted that the suspect has multiple prior property thefts and possession of stolen property. However the items in those cases that were stolen were not immediately known.

It is not clear if the home the suspect was inside of, belongs to him.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity of the suspect arrested today and what the warrant was for.

