Man flees after reported bank robbery in Brookline

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a reported bank robbery in Brookline Monday.

Officers were called to the Community Bank on Brookline Boulevard around 2:20 p.m.

Police said that the man handed a bank teller a note stating he wanted money. He then threatened a weapon, but one was not seen, police said. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The FBI responded to process the scene.

It’s unclear if the suspect got away with any money.

