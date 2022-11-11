Man flees service of warrant

Nov. 10—A Cumberland County man wanted on a probation violation warrant now faces three new charges after he fled from sheriff's deputies.

The pursuit finally ended after spiked strips disabled the suspect's vehicle.

David Allen Proffitt, 50, Carter Town Rd., is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and vandalism, in addition to be served a probation violation warrant.

The incident occurred Oct. 28 when Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Mitchell Ward stopped at Proffitt's residence in an effort to serve the warrant. As he exited his patrol unit, the Ward heard a Honda Civic start and the driver flee from the residence.

Ward wrote he attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled from Carter Town Rd. to W. Creston Rd., stopping at the Creston Rd. intersection. Ward the driver to exit the Honda. Instead, the driver turned onto Creston Rd. to Hwy. 70 N. where Deputy Rod Jackson was waiting with the tire deflating strips.

Despite passenger tires running over the strips, the driver continued to flee, turning onto Hwy. 70 N. and traveling to Pomona Rd. at a slow rate of speed. The motorist stopped again, and then took off, nearly striking Jackson's patrol car.

At various points units from the Tennessee Highway Patrol joined in the effort to stop the fleeing vehicle.

The vehicle traveled to Claysville Rd. where Deputy Sarah Smith activated another pair of disabling strips, causing a driver's side tire to deflate.

The driver then ran over a third set of stop strips activated by Deputy Scott Rogers and a fourth set activated by Deputy Thomas Henderson.

At that point, the chase was terminated by a patrol car's push bar forcing the Honda into a ditch. The motorist then attempted to fight with the deputies but was quickly taken into custody.

Bond for Proffitt was set at $22,500 on the new charges with a hold without bond on the probation violation.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com