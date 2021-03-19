Man who flipped vehicle faces DUI charges

Refinery29

Sweatpants have been delivering us all sorts of comfort throughout life on lockdown. We'd even go so far as to say this garment has taken on the role of a supportive friend — because who else is gonna wrap us up in a cozy cotton embrace at all hours of the day? But the more the sun shines, the more that friendly hug-like feel turns into a clingy suffocating grip on our legs. So, as summer rages on, we've temporarily traded in our beloved sweatpants for a pair of barely-there sweatshorts. A not-so-distant cousin to the sweatpant, these abbreviated versions offer the same level of snuggle but better suited to a warmer climate. By only removing about 3/4 of its fabric, the comforting core of the garment is maintained while our sweaty limbs are set free — whether that's for a vitamin D-drenched walk outside or an all-night couch party in front of your TV. However you plan on enjoying spring, we highly suggest doing so in the kind of clothing you can count on to keep you looking and feeling cool — and we've rounded up 26 sweatshorts that are just that. At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Lululemon lululemon Inner Glow Short 3"Terry, $, available at lululemonChampionChampion Reverse Weave® Shorts, $, available at ZapposH&MH&M Sweatshorts, $, available at H&MH&M Oversized T-Shirt, $, available at H&MNikeNike Women's Shorts (Plus Size), $, available at NikeNike Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $, available at NikeNike Fleece Shorts, $, available at NikeNike Fleece Hoodie, $, available at NikeAdidasAdidas Essentials Shorts, $, available at AmazonAdidas R.Y.V. Shorts, $, available at AdidasMadewellMWL Waffle Pull-On Sweatshorts, $, available at MadewellMWL Waffle Half-Zip Shirttail Sweatshirt, $, available at MadewellMWL Airyterry Stitched-Pocket Sweatshorts, $, available at MadewellMadewell, MWL Airyterry Hoodie Sweatshirt, $, available at MadewellPacSunLocal Heroes Lavender Embellished Sweat Shorts, $, available at PacSunLocal Heroes Lavender Cropped Hoodie, $, available at PacSunFree PeopleIntimately Kelly Washed Set, $, available at Free PeopleAthletaAthleta Farallon Short, $, available at AthletaSummersaltSummersalt The Softest French Terry Lounge Shorts, $, available at SummersaltSummersalt The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew, $, available at SummersaltRicher PoorerRicher Poorer Terry Sweatshort, $, available at Richer PoorerRicher Poorer Terry Half Zip Pullover, $, available at Richer PoorerUrban OutfittersOut From Under Kimber Pull-On Short, $, available at Urban OutfittersOut From Under Kimber Hoodie Sweatshirt, $, available at Urban OutfittersOutdoor VoicesOutdoor Voices Sunday 3" Short, $, available at Outdoor VoicesHanesHanes Jersey Short, $, available at AmazonAlo YogaAlo Yoga Gym Sweat Short, $, available at Alo YogaAerieAerie Fleece-Of-Mind Cropped Polo Sweatshirt, $, available at AEAerie Fleece-Of-Mind High Waisted Short, $, available at AEDaily PaperDaily Paper Beige Ehot Shorts, $, available at Daily PaperDaily Paper Beige Estan T-Shirt, $, available at Daily PaperQuinceQuince SuperSoft Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $, available at QuinceQuince SuperSoft Fleece Shorts, $, available at QuinceLisa Says GahLisa Says Gah Kelly Oversized Short, $, available at Lisa Says GahLisa Says Gah Winona Crewneck, $, available at Lisa Says GahGoodthreadsGoodthreads Heritage Fleece Drawstring Shorts, $, available at AmazonSplendidSplendid Flora Shorts, $, available at ShopbopSplendid Flora Flounce Pullover, $, available at ShopbopMangoMango Textured Cotton Shorts, $, available at MangoMango Textured Cotton-Blend Sweater, $, available at MangoCome Back As A FlowerCome Back As A Flower Oatmeal Set, $, available at Comeback As A FlowerItalic Recycled Terry Shorts, $, available at ItalicLou And Grey Signaturesoft Plush Drawstring Shorts, $, available at Lou And Grey