Man who flipped vehicle faces DUI charges

Mar. 19—MILTON — A Montgomery driver who flipped his vehicle with a passenger in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, has been charged with driving under the influence and other related offenses.

Tyler Carl Clark, 25, of Broad Street, was charged by Milton State Trooper Nathan Wenzel with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and seven summary counts of speeding, careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes, driving with an open container, reckless driving, failure to keep right and operating vehicle without insurance. The charges were filed in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

The accident occurred at 2:01 a.m. Feb. 14 along Route 54. Police said Clark was drunk when he failed to negotiate a turn and flipped a 2017 Gold Saturn sedan into a driveway. He had a passenger in the vehicle as well, said police.

Police said Clark had a blood-alcohol level of .178 percent, more than 2 percent higher than the legal limit.

